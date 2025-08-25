Dharma Productions Called Out For 'Lazy, Copy-Paste' Work As Netizens Spot Similarities In Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari And Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Posters | Image: X

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf’s rom-com is all set to hit the theatres this Dussehra. On Monday, the makers unveiled the motion poster, teasing the film’s mix of fun and chaos. However, soon after, a few keen observers pointed out its resemblance to the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Here's how.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari motion poster out

On August 25, Dharma Productions released a vibrant motion poster introducing Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as "two heart-breakers with one wicked plan". The poster also features Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, with the tagline declaring, "revenge never looked this festive".

Netizens slammed Dharma production for ‘copy-paste work’

The poster shows quirky visuals of four actors in what appears to be a wedding setting. A picture of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as Sunny and Tulsi caught the attention of eagle-eyed users, who noticed its resemblance to the first-look poster of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

In the image, Varun wears a black three-piece suit and holds a wine bottle while leaning close to Janhvi, who is dressed in a golden saree. The backdrop gives the impression of a lively party scene.

On Reddit, a user shared this poster alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s 12-year-old YJHD picture, pointing out the striking similarities. The pose, colour palette, props, and even the outfits looked almost similar. The user wrote, “Dharma is on a mission to repeat everything they did 10-15 years ago.” Soon after, netizens criticised the makers for copy-paste work, commenting, “Bollywood production and their obsession with formula movies... Make something OG guys 🙂... Neither do they let independent directors create, nor do they try themselves.”

Meanwhile, the film is set for a grand festive release on Dussehra weekend, October 2.

Shashank Khaitan, who earlier directed Dhawan’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, as well as Kapoor’s Dhadak, is directing this project.