New trouble for Dhurandhar The Revenge, Trimurti Films Sues Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios Over Unauthorised Use Of Song Oye Oye

Dhurandhar The Revenge is enjoying box-office success, creating new records with each passing day. However, with success comes troubles, and the recent case is a Bollywood production company, Trimurti Films, which has filed a suit against the director Aditya Dhar's production house, B62 Studios, alleging the unauthorised use of the song Oye Oye in the latest release with the title Rang De Lal (Oye Oye).

Dhurandhar The Revenge adds to the trouble list

According to a report in Bar and Bench, the dispute centres on the song's rights. Trimurti Films claims that the song has been used in Dhurandhar 2 without obtaining a licence or permission. "Trimurti has asserted ownership and/or control over the relevant rights in the musical work and sound recording. It has been alleged that the use amounts to copyright infringement, including unauthorised reproduction and communication of the work to the public," Bar and Bench reported.

The suit seeks injunctive relief restraining further use of the song and also raises concerns over potential commercial exploitation of the song.

The iconic song was originally composed by hit duo Kalyanji-Anandji, with lyrics penned by Anand Bakshi. Featuring in the 1989 film Tridev, Oye Oye was sung by Amit Kumar and Sapna Mukherjee.

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Sapna Mukherjee praises the new version of Oye Oye

In an interview with Press Trust of India, Sapna said that Aditya Dhar deserves full credit for bringing the song back with respect and giving a meaningful place in the film. "Today, my voice was not replaced; it was respected, and that means everything to an artist," she added. Reflecting on how the song’s soul remains intact despite the change in context, she said, “It felt familiar, yet new. The voice is the same, the soul is the same, but the context changes everything.”

Dhurandhar The Revenge serves as a sequel to the 2025 hit film Dhurandhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi in the pivotal roles.