New Year, New Ride: Ranbir Kapoor Adds Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Worth ₹3 Crore To His Luxurious Fleet, Watch Viral Video
Ranbir Kapoor has added yet another luxury ride to his fleet of cars. The actor was seen cruising through Mumbai streets in a swanky red Mercedes-Benz AMG.
Ranbir Kapoor is known for his love for luxury cars. The actor seems to have added another ride to his fleet. On January 7, the Ramayana actor was seen cruising through the streets of Mumbai in his swanky red Mercedes Benz.
Ranbir Kapoor seen in his swanky Mercedes Benz
On January 7, Ranbir Kapoor kickstarted the New Year by adding a new ride to his car collection. The actor now possesses a red Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 4Matic, a car known for speed and luxury. As per reports, Kapoor signed the dealership of the car on December 27, and finally took it out for a spin in the new year.
The car is priced at a whopping ₹3 crore in Mumbai and is equipped with high-end amenities. A video of the actor taking a ride in the car is now doing rounds on social media. In the video, Ranbir can be seen greeting the paps and waving at them.
Ranbir Kapoor purchased a Lexus last year
In June 2023, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bought another luxury car. On June 3, a video of the car arriving at the actors' residence went viral on social media. The couple bought the Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) in silver colour. As per reports, the ride costs a whopping Rs 2.50 Crore.
The Animal star is known to have a penchant for luxury cars. In his collection sits the Rs 6 crore ride Bentley Continental GT V8. The actor purchased the car in blue colour and is often spotted around the city in it. He also owns a Range Rover worth Rs 4 crore which he bought last year in addition to other priced cars in his possession.
