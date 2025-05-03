Nirmal Kapoor's Funeral: Grandkids Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Emotional At Grandmother's Last Rites

Nirmal Kapoor, mother of Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor, died on Friday, May 2, due to age-related health complications. On Saturday, the family held the last rites of her where celebs like Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Shikhar Pahariya and others were snapped visiting the grieving family. Nirmal Kapoor's grandchildren - Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi, Shanyana and Arjun Kapoor - looked visibly emotional as they attended her last rites.

Anil Kapoor was snapped with Jackie Shroff after performing the last rites for his mother.

Apart from the Kapoor family, their friends such as Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Tanisha Santoshi and Anupam Kher were snapped at the crematorium.



Boney Kapoor issues statement after mother Nirmal Surinder Kapoor's death

Boney Kapoor penned an emotional note on his Instagram handle, informing his followers of the same. The statement reads, "Passed away peacefully on the 2nd of May, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family. She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories." He concluded by writing, "Her generous spirit and boundless love touched all who knew her. She will remain in our hearts--forever cherished, forever missed. Boney, Anil, Reena, Sanjay, Sunita, Sandeep, Maheep, Mohit, Akshay, Sonam, Arjun, Rhea, Harshvarrdhan, Anshula, Janhvi, Shanaya, Khushi, Jahaan, Antara, Anand, Aashita, Karan Thea, Vayu, Ayra, Yuvaan." He shared the post with a caption, "Maa".