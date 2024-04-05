Advertisement

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, is arguably among the most talked about and anticipated projects, currently in the making. The cinematic re-telling of the epic, will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram with Sai Pallavi essaying the role of Goddess Sita. KGF star Yash will step into the menacing role of Raavan with Sunny Deol reportedly having been brought on board to play Hanuman.

Nitesh Tiwari opens up about the intensive writing process for Ramayan



In a recent chat with Anupama Chopra, Nitesh Tiwari was posed with the question of how the makers of the cinematic retelling, are planning on presenting events in the epic, like the Laxman Rekha and Agnipariksha, in a manner that would speak to the sensibilities of the 21st century audience. The filmmaker delved into how this concern, coupled with a desire to have the final product appeal to viewers across generations, is what was making the writing process so intensive.

He said, "See you know that is why it is taking us so long to write it you know and we are still you know, very much trying to get it right on paper. We are very well aware that there are a lot of sensibilities which are involved in something you know, Ramayan, which is very close to our hearts, and we are also aware that you are writing it for somebody who is six years old also and somebody who is sixty years old. So its almost like a very daunting task for you to appeal to this kind of a range. So you know, yes, a lot of things have to be kept in mind (that) okay, these things can be taken care of and (executed). But there are some things which you should not touch because there are a lot of sensibilities which are...you also need to understand where all you can take those little liberties..."

Nitesh Tiwari wants Ramayan's social relevance to exceed that of Avengers for the current generation



The detailed reflection also saw Tiwari reveal how several pandits, with extensive knowledge of the epic, had been brought on board to enable them to understand what instances can be elevated to contemporary sensibilities, and what instances are best left unaltered. Not just this, he drew an interesting comparison between the Ramayana and the Avengers film franchise, in terms of their social footprint for the growing generation.

He said, "These are the debates which we and the writers, and a lot of pandits who are also helping us out, are also guiding us. We are also very well aware, to respect the sentiments and we are very responsible filmmakers. So we are doing that, but the idea is to create something you've not seen before. The idea is to present Ramayan in the form which it deserves. We feel there's a sense of responsibility we have towards our kids - the kids know the basic skeleton of Ramayan, they don't really know it in depth. But they know everything about Avengers, which I don't know. So you know, maybe its about time when they also fell in love with Ramayan and for that you know, they need to come to the theatre, to see that kind of execution".