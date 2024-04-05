×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 22:21 IST

Nitesh Tiwari On Taking 'Liberties' For Ramayana: We Are Responsible Filmmakers

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has finally commenced filming, dated April 3. The cinematic re-telling of the epic is currently underway on a massive scale in Mumbai.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nitesh Tiwari
Nitesh Tiwari | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, is arguably among the most talked about and anticipated projects, currently in the making. The cinematic re-telling of the epic, will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram with Sai Pallavi essaying the role of Goddess Sita. KGF star Yash will step into the menacing role of Raavan with Sunny Deol reportedly having been brought on board to play Hanuman.

Nitesh Tiwari opens up about the intensive writing process for Ramayan


In a recent chat with Anupama Chopra, Nitesh Tiwari was posed with the question of how the makers of the cinematic retelling, are planning on presenting events in the epic, like the Laxman Rekha and Agnipariksha, in a manner that would speak to the sensibilities of the 21st century audience. The filmmaker delved into how this concern, coupled with a desire to have the final product appeal to viewers across generations, is what was making the writing process so intensive. 

Advertisement


He said, "See you know that is why it is taking us so long to write it you know and we are still you know, very much trying to get it right on paper. We are very well aware that there are a lot of sensibilities which are involved in something you know, Ramayan, which is very close to our hearts, and we are also aware that you are writing it for somebody who is six years old also and somebody who is sixty years old. So its almost like a very daunting task for you to appeal to this kind of a range. So you know, yes, a lot of things have to be kept in mind (that) okay, these things can be taken care of and (executed). But there are some things which you should not touch because there are a lot of sensibilities which are...you also need to understand where all you can take those little liberties..."

Advertisement

Nitesh Tiwari wants Ramayan's social relevance to exceed that of Avengers for the current generation


The detailed reflection also saw Tiwari reveal how several pandits, with extensive knowledge of the epic, had been brought on board to enable them to understand what instances can be elevated to contemporary sensibilities, and what instances are best left unaltered. Not just this, he drew an interesting comparison between the Ramayana and the Avengers film franchise, in terms of their social footprint for the growing generation. 

Advertisement


He said, "These are the debates which we and the writers, and a lot of pandits who are also helping us out, are also guiding us. We are also very well aware, to respect the sentiments and we are very responsible filmmakers. So we are doing that, but the idea is to create something you've not seen before. The idea is to present Ramayan in the form which it deserves. We feel there's a sense of responsibility we have towards our kids - the kids know the basic skeleton of Ramayan, they don't really know it in depth. But they know everything about Avengers, which I don't know. So you know, maybe its about time when they also fell in love with Ramayan and for that you know, they need to come to the theatre, to see that kind of execution".

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 22:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The result of the UNHRC draft resolution vote upholding the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

UNHRC Palestine Vote

2 minutes ago
Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj backs Dube

4 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari

Sonam, Athiya At Event

5 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

6 minutes ago
Taya

Taya Special Screening

6 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut to Trolls

7 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep On Veer Savarkar

9 minutes ago
Weight Loss

Weight Loss Tips

11 minutes ago
Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari On Ramayana

14 minutes ago
Elixir Tea

Elixir Teas For Immunity

15 minutes ago
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 Poster

18 minutes ago
PM Modi on Devendra Jhajharia's Lok Sabha candidature

PM Modi on Jhajharia

24 minutes ago
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh

Preity Zinta on Shashank

25 minutes ago
A screen showing the result of the UNHRC vote on the resolution calling for a halt to weapon shipments being sent to Israel.

UNHRC Israel Resolution

26 minutes ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika Sports Ethnic

32 minutes ago
AJ Styles vs LA Knight

AJ Styles vs LA Knight

33 minutes ago
Congress list of star campaigners includes Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

35 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit About Chamkila

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Hisaab Kitaab Hoga': Shivpal's Video Goes Viral For Ahead of Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  2. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  3. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India News21 hours ago

  4. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India Newsa day ago

  5. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo