×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 16:10 IST

Ramayana: Oscar Winners Hans Zimmer-AR Rahman Come On Board Ranbir Kapoor Starrer

Music composer Hans Zimmer is fascinated by the vision for the story of Lord Ram and is all ready to compose the score of Ramayana with AR Rahman.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
AR Rahman
A file photo of AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nitesh Tiwari has begun with the shooting of the most awaited film of Bollywood - Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol. Now, the team has got even more bigger with not one but two Oscar winners joining the crew.

AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer join the Ramayana crew as composers

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the development revealed that producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari have welcomed Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman on board. This will mark Zimmer's debut in the Indian film industry. "Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari have always been vocal about their global vision for this Indian Epic and they are leaving no stone unturned to make that a reality. Hans Zimmer is also fascinated by the vision for the story of Lord Ram and is all ready to compose the score of Ramayana,” revealed a source. The team is currently in the final stages of discussion with Zimmer.

 

(A file photo of Hans and AR Rahman | Image: Instagram)

 

Calling AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer's collaboration a "match made in heaven," the source revealed that they are looking forward to presenting India's Story to the world.

Advertisement

Who is Hans Zimmer?

The German film score composer and music producer, has won two Oscars and four Grammys in his career spanning over four decades. He has composed music for over 150 films including The Lion King, Dune, Gladiator, The Last Samurai, the Pirates of the Caribbean series, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Man of Steel, Interstellar, Dunkirk and No Time to Die.

Advertisement

 

(A file photo of Hans | Image: Instagram)

 

Ramayan is a global film: Source

A source told Pinkvilla that the makers will be presenting Ramayana as a global film, representing Indian cinema at the global level. Nitesh Tiwari has spent years not just researching the subject but also pre-visualization of the world. The talks are also on with a global studio from Hollywood to come on board for the International Release, but it’s all in a very nascent stage,” the source concluded.

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 16:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Man fined rs 12 000 for car stunts in delhi's shastri park

Man Fined Rs 12K

2 minutes ago
IDFC First Bank

RBI imposed penalty

2 minutes ago
Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till March 18 | Check List of Restrictions

Section 144 Imposed In Le

3 minutes ago
Prestige Group

Prestige's land grab

3 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI extended period

6 minutes ago
RBI seeks explanation after platform outage impacts forex trade

Forex reserve

6 minutes ago
Bull hits man on Bengaluru street

Bull Hits bike Rider

7 minutes ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

7 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's trust issues

7 minutes ago
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh interview

10 minutes ago
Korean celebs

K-Celebs Dating

11 minutes ago
UK Lawmaker Fell Victim To a Sexting Scam, His Colleagues Urged To Cooperate With Police

Sexting Scam

12 minutes ago
National Voters’ Day 2024: Rights Of Indian Voters

LS Polls 2024:

16 minutes ago
Engineering exports decline in November

India's exports EU

16 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

18 minutes ago
Nana patole

Nana Patole

21 minutes ago
Forex reserves

India’s forex reserves

22 minutes ago
Valerie Adams

Valerie at World 10K

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India News18 hours ago

  2. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India News18 hours ago

  3. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing

    Sports 19 hours ago

  5. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo