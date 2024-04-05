Advertisement

Nitesh Tiwari has begun with the shooting of the most awaited film of Bollywood - Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol. Now, the team has got even more bigger with not one but two Oscar winners joining the crew.

AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer join the Ramayana crew as composers

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the development revealed that producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari have welcomed Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman on board. This will mark Zimmer's debut in the Indian film industry. "Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari have always been vocal about their global vision for this Indian Epic and they are leaving no stone unturned to make that a reality. Hans Zimmer is also fascinated by the vision for the story of Lord Ram and is all ready to compose the score of Ramayana,” revealed a source. The team is currently in the final stages of discussion with Zimmer.

(A file photo of Hans and AR Rahman | Image: Instagram)

Calling AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer's collaboration a "match made in heaven," the source revealed that they are looking forward to presenting India's Story to the world.

Who is Hans Zimmer?

The German film score composer and music producer, has won two Oscars and four Grammys in his career spanning over four decades. He has composed music for over 150 films including The Lion King, Dune, Gladiator, The Last Samurai, the Pirates of the Caribbean series, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Man of Steel, Interstellar, Dunkirk and No Time to Die.

(A file photo of Hans | Image: Instagram)

Ramayan is a global film: Source

A source told Pinkvilla that the makers will be presenting Ramayana as a global film, representing Indian cinema at the global level. Nitesh Tiwari has spent years not just researching the subject but also pre-visualization of the world. The talks are also on with a global studio from Hollywood to come on board for the International Release, but it’s all in a very nascent stage,” the source concluded.