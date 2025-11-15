Updated 15 November 2025 at 09:17 IST
Salman Khan's Fitness Called 'Photoshop Job' After Dabangg Tour Videos Expose 'Reality'
Salman Khan will reportedly step into the shoes of martyr Colonel Santosh Babu in Battle Of Galwan. However, there have been serious doubts over his current fitness, giving rise to question whether he is the right choice for the role of a war hero or not.
Salman Khan has been working on the much awaited movie Battle Of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The story is based on the 2020 clash between the Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh. Salman will reportedly step into the shoes of Colonel Santosh Babu. While there has been excitement surrounding the movie since its announcement, many have raised doubts whether Salman is fit to play the role of a decorated war hero given his fitness has been on the wane.
Once regarded as one of the fittest Indian stars, Salman's "potbelly", as seen in viral videos throughout the year, have not only led to immense trolling but also left many questioning his casting in Battle Of Galwan and whether or not he will be able to shoot in high altitudes of Ladakh.
Salman recently posted a photo of his fitter self on Instagram in an attempt to play down the controversy. The photos went viral, with many feeling reassured of his role and his commitment to Battle Of Galwan.
However, as videos from his Dabangg Tour in Qatar went viral, many pointed out to his concerning fitness and also called his Insta photos "photoshopped".
Salman was seen grooving solo on his hit tracks and with actress Tamannnah Bhatia. Many trolled him heavily for his protruding belly. "This is looking so awkward (sic)," commented one. Another one wrote, "His stomach doesn’t look like the one from his recent workout pic (sic)."
A video from the rehearsal showed him smoking on stage.
Seeing this, a netizen wrote, "He still drinks and smokes. Bad habits always returns (sic)." Due to his ongoing Dabangg Tour, the Bharat actor will not be seen in the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss this week. Rohit Shetty will host the episodes in his place.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 15 November 2025