Jailer 2 Duo Rajinikanth-Nelson Dilipkumar To Reunite For A Third Film?

When Rajinikanth was struggling for a hit, Nelson Dilipkumar gave him one in Jailer (2023). The movie not only became a fan-favourite blockbuster, but also reinvented Rajini's stardom in the action genre. Its success spawned talks of a sequel and potential spin-offs on Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar's characters in the movie. The team heeded fans' request and Rajinikanth is all set to reprise his role as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, which is currently filming and is set to release in 2026.

Now, reports are rife that the hit actor-director pair is reuniting for a potential third project after the Jailer sequel.

Did Nelson pitch another idea to Rajinikanth?

It is being reported that while filming Jailer 2, Nelson is said to have narrated another idea for a film to the Tamil superstar. Rajinikanth, on his behalf, liked the pitch and the project is likely to be developed further.

Rajinikanth returns as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2 | Image: YouTube screengrab

Rajini is currently shooting for Jailer 2 and will next collaborate with Kamal Haasan in what is being pegged as the biggest collab in Indian cinema. Haasan, on his part, has already confirmed this project and the search is on for the director who could helm this biggie. The expected project of Nelson and Rajini is set to roll after Rajini-Haasan project has wrapped up.

Jailer 2 to bring in another major star

The already star-studded Jailer 2 is also set to feature Nandamuri Balakrishna in a pivotal role. According to reports, NBK was considered for a cameo in Jailer (2023), but that did not work out. It is unclear whether his cameo was in addition to Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal's or in place of either one. However, NBK is onboard Jailer 2.

Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna is said to be featuring in a cameo role in Jailer 2 | Image: X