sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy | US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |

Published 16:14 IST, November 15th 2024

No Singh Is Kinng 2 Without Akshay Kumar? Why Diljit Dosanjh, Ranveer Singh Can't Replace OG Star

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Singh is Kinng featured Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Om Puri and Kirron Kher among others. The film released in 2008.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
File photo of Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh
File photo of Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

16:14 IST, November 15th 2024