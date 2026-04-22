No Theatrical Release For Madhubala Biopic, Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun Confirmed To Play The Lead Role: Report

Rumours about Madhubala's casting have surfaced periodically. However, a new report confirms that the movie is finally on the cards. As per the publication, Variety India, Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun has been roped in to essay the role of the late actress.

According to the publication, the movie will skip a theatrical release and will be released straight-to-streaming. Work on the biopic is expected to begin in July 2026. The speculation also suggests that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will produce the project while Jasmeet K. Reen of Darlings fame will direct it.

As per the report, Sara Arjun, who is basking in the success of Dhurandhar, will undergo a massive physical and style transformation. Apart from Sara Arjun, the movie makers are also looking to cast two male leads, who will portray the roles of Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar. An official confirmation about the casting finalisation is awaited.

Earlier, Kiara Advani and Kalyani Priyadarshan's name was being circulated in the mix. According to reports, the film is being envisioned as a grand ode to legendary actress Madhubala, often hailed as one of the most beautiful and charismatic stars in Indian cinema history. With Bhansali backing the film, expectations are already high.

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Previosuly, social media users massively dismissed the casting of Sara Arjun for the iconic role. Some said that Sara does not bear any physical resemblance to Madhubala, and others noted that she looks "too young" to portray someone in their 30s. Some defended this potential casting and praised Sara's reported selection in the role. An official announcement regarding this project has not been made yet.



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