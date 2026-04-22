Don 3 With Ranveer Singh Confirmed Shelved? Actor Reportedly Returns Signing Amount To Farhan Akhtar Ending Stalemate

Don 3 grabbed headlines for the highly publicised feud between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar. Several reports claimed that the actor wanted to opt out of the film, citing problems with the filmmaking process. Farhan Akhtar, on the other hand, called the actor's behaviour ‘unprofessional’. As per a report, the actor and the producer have decided to meet in the middle.

It was initially rumoured that Ranveer Singh is prioritising other projects following the success of Dhurandhar | Image: Republic





As per the Free Press Journal, Ranveer Singh has decided to return the signing amount. As per the publication, the signing amount was ₹10 crore. Additionally, the actor has also decided to give a stake in his next film, tentatively being referred to as Pralaay, to Excel Entertainment. However, this is just a report; a confirmation about the same is awaited. If the publication is to be believed, Don 3 with Ranveer Singh has been shelved.



Don 3 was officially announced in August 2023 with Ranveer Singh as the lead, taking over the reins from Shah Rukh Khan. It was supposed to go on floors in 2026. However, Bollywood Hungama reported that members of Excel Entertainment and Ranveer Singh met several times under the aegis of the Producers Guild of India (GUILD) to sort the issue and reach a conclusion with regard to the making of the film. The producers alleged that they have incurred a loss of ₹40 crore due to Ranveer's exit from Don 3 and are now seeking reimbursements for their money spent on ‘unreasonable star demands’.



Also Read: Farhan Akhtar Puts Don 3 On Back Burner Again After Ranveer Singh's Exit, To Focus On Jee Le Zaraa: Report

Ranveer Singh is reportedly working on Pralay, slated to be his next release after Dhurandhar 2 | Image: Republic

Reportedly, things did not go well between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment, especially after the Dhurandhar star walked out of Don 3. However, neither Ranveer nor Farhan Akhtar nor Ritesh Sidhwani has publicly addressed the issue so far.



Also Read: Explained | Ranveer Singh Vs Farhan Akhtar Standoff Over Don 3 Resulting In Intense Blame Game, ₹40 Crore Losses And A Shelved Movie