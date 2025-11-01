Not Actress, Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Marie Chooses To Be A Director? 3-Year-Old's Adorable Video Hints So

Priyanka Chopra keeps her fans on their toes by sharing her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jones' adorable videos on her social media handle. Mostly, we have seen the artistic side of the 3-year-old, who is often drawing or helping her mother paint diyas. However, this time, she has taken up a serious role than usual. No, it's not acting. Since Priyanka is one of the leading actresses across the globe and Nick Jonas is a singer, their fans anticipated, their daughter would pursue either as her serious profession. But now it seems she is on a path to stay behind the camera.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Meet Priyanka Chopra's in-house director, 3-year-old Malti Marie

Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram Stories on Friday that shows Malti Marie recording her. In the video, we can see the actress relaxing on a bed in her comfortable attire, when we hear Malti Marie's cute voice, telling her mother to say something as she is taking a video. She says, Taking a video, say something, sayyy." Priyanka instantly replies, "Hi! How are you?!”

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "Is our daughter a director?! “Take a video and say something, sayyy,” and tagged Nick.

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Halloween with Malti Marie

The actress, who was in Geneva, Switzerland, returned home just in time for Halloween. She shared a series of photos offering a glimpse of how they celebrated the festival in New York with their loved ones. In the photos, Priyanka and Nick are twinning in black ensembles, while their daughter can be seen in a white frock layered with a black cape.

In one of the photos, Priyanka can be seen playing with a toy spider with Malti's name embedded on it with beads. Sharing the photos, she wrote in the caption, "We made it home just in time for trick or treating. Happy Halloween from the ghost princess."

Nick also shared a set of two photos and captioned it as "Mama and I got home just in time to do some spooky season fun with our Spooky Ghost Princess. Happy Halloween everyone."

