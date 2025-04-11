Not Ozempic Or Health Scare, This Is The Reason Behind Kapil Sharma's Worrying Appearance?

Kapil Sharma left his fans worried after a video of him jetting off from Mumbai went viral. The actor raised eyebrows with his frail appearance, accompanied by a dramatic weight loss. Social media buzzed that he must have taken Ozempic, which seems to be the latest fad in showbiz.

Reason behind Kapil Sharma's lean appearance revealed

As per reports, Kapil Sharma is all set to shoot for his upcoming film, which is helmed by Khiladi 786 director Ashish R Mohan. The comedy is yet to be titled, and the actor is in Chandigarh to begin filming for the project. Sources close to the production told Pinkvilla that the project is an ‘out and out comedy’ and the muhurat ceremony of the same will be held on April 12.

As per Pinkvilla, the film is the reason for Kapil Sharma's dramatic physical transformation. The insider in the know told the publication, “The Mahurat ceremony will take place tomorrow, followed by a marathon schedule. It’s a situational comedy, and the makers have roped in a credible ensemble for the feature film."

Kapil Sharma to romance Ranbir Kapoor 's sister Riddhima Kapoor in the movie?

The source close to the movie also added that the upcoming comedy movie will mark the debut of Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor. She has already featured in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Her mother, Neetu Kapoor, will also be a part of the movie.



