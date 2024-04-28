Not Paresh Rawal, THIS Star Was The First Choice To Play Ranbir Kapoor’s Father In Sanju

Advertisement

Paresh Rawal played a pivotal role in the 2018 biographical drama Sanju. The film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. The movie was based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt and Rawal essayed the role of his father – the late actor Sunil Dutt.

Not Paresh Rawal, but Aamir Khan was the first choice for Sanju

Sanju received massive commercial acclaim despite getting a mixed review. The film minted ₹588 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. As per media reports, director Rajkumar Hirani wanted Aamir Khan to play the role of Sunil Dutt. The actor-director duo had previously collaborated on PK and 3 Idiots. However, he rejected the proposition.

File photo of Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt | Image: IMDb

In a media interaction in 2018, Aamir revealed, “He (Hirani) approached me with the script and I loved it. He wanted me to play Dutt Saab's role. It is a fantastic role and the story is largely on the father-son relationship.” The actor further mentioned that he had liked the film but loved the protagonist’s role. Aamir mentioned that he wished to play the role of Sanjay Dutt himself but since he could not do it, he decided to pass on the chance. The Mann actor shared, “But Sanju's role is unbelievable. So as an actor, I told Raju that Sanjay Dutt's role is so wonderful that it won my heart. So in this film, I can't do any other role but Sanjay Dutt's, which of course I cannot do because Ranbir (Kapoor) is playing it. So, do not offer me anything.”

What was Sanju about?

Sanju shed light on the life of Sanjay Dutt who was weighed down by the legacy of his family while juggling through personal vices. The film also details the 5 years the actor spent in jail for violating the Arms Act, of 1959.

Official poster of Sanju | Image: IMDb

Apart from Ranbir, and Paresh Rawal, the film also starred Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, and Jim Sarbh.