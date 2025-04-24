Srinidhi Shetty Was The 1st Choice For Sita In Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, KGF Actress Recalls Giving Screen Test

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor as lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as devi Sita, is one of the most anticipated Hindu epic films. Recent reports confirm the addition of South superstar Yash with Sunny Deol, and Ravi Dubey in key roles. Before Sai Pallavi was roped in, there were rumours about who would portray Sita. Now, KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty revealed that she had undergone a screen test for the film being the first choice of the role.

Srinidhi Shetty on giving audition for Ramayana

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty revealed that she had done a screen test for the film.

Addressing rumours about being considered for the role of Sita in Ramayana, she said, "Now, as already the shoot is happening, I can say it I guess. Yes, I did meet and give a screen test. I remember preparing three scenes very nicely, and they also had a great response; they loved it."

Srinidhi Shetty on Yash playing the role of Raavan

The KGF actress who is currently promoting Hit 3, said on Yash playing the role of Ravan, "I had heard that Yash was part of Ramayana. Around that time, KGF 2 had just released, and the pair was a hit; people loved it. Within a month or two, the Ramayana audition happened. I thought he would play Raavan, I would play Sita, and we would be pitted against each other."

Srinidhi Shetty Praises Sai Pallavi

She then praised Sai Pallavi saying, "I think Sai Pallavi is an excellent choice. I would love to see her play Sita in the movie. As I always say, when something succeeds, it's fantastic, and when it doesn’t, it’s still great because it opens up new opportunities."