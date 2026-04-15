Not Sara Arjun, Kalyani Priyadarshan Is Top Choice For Madhubala In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Mega Project: Report
Kalyani Priyadarshan is said to have impressed the makers with her ability to balance grace and emotional depth, qualities synonymous with Madhubala’s legacy.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Rumours have been rife that Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun is in talks to play evergreen actress Madhubala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film, helmed by Jasmeet K Reen. However, a recent report suggests that the makers are eyeing to cast Malayalam actress Kalyani Priyadarshan for the iconic role.
Kalyani Priyadarshan Eyed to Play Madhubala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Next
In what could shape up to be one of the most ambitious casting in recent times, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of veteran director Priyadarshan and Lissy, is reportedly in talks with the makers to portray legendary screen icon Madhubala. The film will be helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, known for Vijay Varma and Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings.
According to the source, Kalyani has emerged as the frontrunner for the part.
“It’s not Sara Arjun but Kalyani Priyadarshan who has been approached to play Madhubala. Envisioned as a mega-scale tribute to one of Indian cinema’s most enduring icons, the makers are said to be extremely keen on Kalyani following her pan-India success with Lokah. Her growing popularity, combined with a natural innocence and screen charm, aligns perfectly with the vision for this ambitious mass project,” the source reveals.
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Kalyani Priyadarshan is said to have impressed the makers with her ability to balance grace and emotional depth, qualities synonymous with Madhubala’s legacy. Her recent success with Lokah: Chapter 1 brought her to the centre of the entertainment world, with everyone talking about her performance.
All about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next mega project
According to reports, the film is being envisioned as a grand ode to legendary actress Madhubala, often hailed as one of the most beautiful and charismatic stars in Indian cinema history. With Bhansali backing the film, expectations are already high.
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While an official announcement is still awaited, the casting buzz has already generated significant excitement within the industry. If the rumours turn out to be true, then this will mark Kalyani's debut in Bollywood.
Who is Kalyani Priyadarshan?
Predominantly working in Malayalam films, she has also starred in Tamil and Telugu films, including Hello and Hero. Her recent release, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, is one of the highest-grossing Indian films featuring a female lead. It is also the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. On the work front, she has two Tamil films in her kitty, Genie and Marshal. Both films are slated to hit the theatres this year.
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