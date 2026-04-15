Pic Of The Day: 'Pookie' Sidharth Malhotra Shares A Glimpse Of Life As A 'Girl Dad'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcomed a baby girl in July last year. The couple named their daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, and have been making sproadic appearance in mainstream media ever since. Months after the arrival of his daughter, Sidharth took to his Instagram account to share a glimpse of his life as a ‘girl dad’.

On April 15, the Student of the Year fame took to his Instagram account to share a selfie of himself. However, what caught the attention of social media users in the post was a cute little bow clip adorned on the head of the actor. The clip seems to have belonged to his 9-month old daughter.

Along with the selfie, the actor wrote, “Tell me you’re a girl dad without telling me you’re a girl dad 🎀” The photo went viral instantly, with the actor's fans calling him ‘pookie’. Fans and followers of the actor requested him to share a glimpse of Saraayah as well.

In July 2026, announcing the birth of their daughter, the couple, via a joint post on Instagram, posted, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH."



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On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. She will be playing a character named Nadia in the film. The first look at Kiara from the movie was released in December last year. The film stars Yash in the lead role and is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas. It is directed by Geetu Mohandas and has been shot in both English and Kannada, with dubbed versions planned in several Indian languages. The film is set to release in theatres on June 4.



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Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, will be seen next in VVAN: Force of the Forrest, where he stars opposite Tamannaah Bhatia. The film is directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Arunabh Kumar. The story is set in the forest regions of Central India and is based on Indian folklore. VVAN is scheduled to hit theatres on May 15.



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