Aamir Khan Ranting Against His Flop Movies Is Nothing New, When Coolie Star Bashed Dhoom 3, Thugs Of Hindostan, Taare Zameen Par, Laal Singh Chaddha

'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan is known to get deeply involved in the making of his movies. The Bollywood superstar has admitted doing extensive pre-production and prep after signing a movie and before the shoot begins. He is also known to collaborate with various departments like direction, music, editing and more in order to deliver a well-rounded project.

Aamir has gone viral on social media after his alleged quotes bashing director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie caught everyone's attention. As per a purported "newspaper article", snippet of which has been widely circulated, Aamir reportedly said his cameo in Rajinikanth's Coolie was 'a big mistake'. "There was no real purpose, no thought behind it. It was badly written," he was reportedly quoted as saying. Meanwhile, the actor's team has denied that any such statements were issued by him.

Amid this, Aamir's superhero film with Lokesh has also been reportedly shelved. Aamir's biting criticism of his movies, especially those that flopped, is not new.

Mujhe pata hai yeh film nahi chalne wali: What Aamir said about Thugs Of Hindostan

Aamir reflected on the disappointing outcome of his 2018 movie Thugs of Hindostan, saying, "Mujhe bhi Thugs of Hindostan pasand nahi thi. Jab film release ho rahi thi, main khud hi khush nahi tha. Kiran Rao (ex-wife) ko pata hai, jab meri film release aati hai, main do mahine tak so nahi pata, mera mind overtime chalta hai."

Aamir reportedly had a fall out with Aditya Chopra after he criticised Thugs Of Hindostan and Dhoom 3 | Image: IMDb

He further revealed, “Kiran (Rao) ne mujhe bola, 'Release nazdeek aa rahi hai, aur tum itminaan se so rahe ho? Chakkar kya hai?’ Maine usse kaha, 'Kiran, mujhe pata hai yeh film nahi chalne wali. Mere andar na excitement hai, na anticipation ki log film dekhenge. Mera dil baith gaya hai ki log yeh film dekhenge. Main khud hi film se khush nahi hoon. Lekin jab producer aur director khush hain, toh main kya kar sakta hoon?'”

'The mistake' with Dhoom 3 script

Dhoom 3 is unarguably the weakest film in the heist trilogy. Some elements of the movie are said to be inspired by Christopher Nolan's The Prestige. Recently, Aamir poinbted twoards a "mistake" in the movie, which according to him could have made it better.

Aamir played a double role in Dhoom 3 | Image: X

“Dhoom 3 behtar better ho sakti thi. Kyunki usme ek kirdaar tha jo Jai Dixit ki wife ka role hai, Sweety ka, jo 1 and 2 mein hai, woh character original script mein hai. Adi aur Victor ko laga woh zaruri nahi hai toh unhone nikaal diya, shoot hi nahi kiya. Mere hisaab se woh unhone galati ki," Aamir told Mashable India. It is also speculated that after his negative comments on Thugs Of Hindostan and Dhoom 3, he has had a fallout with YRF and Aditya Chopra.

When Aamir fired Amol Gupte from Taare Zameen Par

Aamir and Amol Gupte were good friends before the latter was fired from directing his script Taare Zameen Par (2007). “After the shooting started, my production head kept calling me again and again. He was saying, Sir, please see the rough cut once. I saw the rushes of the film after he told me again and again. They were not good at all," Aamir said. He also implied that Amol was an "amateur director" and made mistakes not expected on a big production.

Aamir Khan kicked out Amol Gupte as director from Taare Zameen Par | Image: Sourced

"I said- Amol, I have lost confidence in you as a director," Aamir told Amol as he fired him as the director of the movie during production. Taare Zameen Par went on to mark Aamir's directorial debut and emerged as a hit.

'I made so many...': Aamir on his dream project's failure

Aamir shot Laal Singh Chaddha for over four years. The remake of the Oscar winning movie Forrest Gump, Aamir described LSG as his "dream project" but it failed miserably at the box office.