Nude Photoshoot, Objectional Remarks To AIB Controversy: 5 Times Ranveer Singh Made Headlines For The Wrong Reasons

Ranveer Singh will turn 40 on July 6 this year. Dua’s dad is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve and rarely gets involved in arguments or fights. However, the Gully Boy actor has found himself in the middle of several controversies in the past. From posing nude for a photoshoot to making a questionable remark during a charity roast show, here are five times Ranveer Singh courted public debate.

Nude photoshoot

In 2022, Ranveer Singh shocked his fans and followers when he posed nude for a magazine photoshoot. After sharing the pictures on his social media handles, he faced heavy backlash online. An NGO also filed an FIR against him, accusing him of obscenity. Reports suggested that the Mumbai Police summoned him for questioning. Later, the actor reportedly stated that someone had tampered with the image.

Ranveer Singh’s ad controversy

Ranveer Singh once appeared in a clothing brand’s commercial where he wore office attire and carried a woman over his shoulder. A smiling butler stood nearby, watching them, while the ad’s tagline read, “Don’t Hold Back. Take Your Work Home.”

The audience heavily criticised the ad for being sexist. Many online users also called it offensive and accused it of objectifying women. Reports later stated that the Bollywood actor apologised, and the advertisement was taken down.

Ranveer Singh narrates the same love at first sight tale for two actress at Koffee with Karan

During his appearance on Koffee With Karan 8, Ranveer Singh spoke openly about his relationship with Deepika Padukone.

He reportedly described the moment he first saw her, which felt like something out of a romantic film. It happened at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house during a script reading for Ram Leela. Ranveer was sitting at a table near the entrance, waiting for Deepika. The actor recalled, “These heavy doors opened, and a gust of sea wind rushed in. Deepika walked in wearing a white chikankari outfit, her hair flowing in the breeze like a picture of grace. I thought, Oh my God!”

File photo from X

However, many online users noticed something familiar about this story. They pointed out that Ranveer had allegedly shared a nearly identical memory about meeting his rumoured ex-girlfriend Anushka Sharma during the fourth season of the same show back in 2011. He faced heavy trolling for this, but his marriage to Deepika eventually brushed all the chatter.

Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma controversy

Ranveer Singh began his Bollywood career in 2010 with the film Band Baaja Baaraat, starring alongside Anushka Sharma. During an episode of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan, he made an inappropriate comment towards Anushka. His remark faced heavy criticism for being sexist and disrespectful.

AIB roast