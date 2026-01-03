Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben Engaged, Kriti Sanon's Sister Shares Pictures From Grand Proposal Flaunting Diamond Ring

Kriti Sanon's younger sister and actress Nupur Sanon is engaged to her long-term beau, singer Stebin Ben. After months of speculation around their relationship, Nupur Sanon took to her Instagram account to share pictures from the dreamy proposal. The confirmation comes months before the couple's rumoured wedding in Udaipur later this month.



On January 3, Nupur shared the photos from her proposal with the caption, “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say (sic).” In the first photo, Stebin could be seen proposing on his one knee, lovingly holding Nupur's hands. Multiple placards with the words "Will You Marry Me?" adorned the background. The newly-engaged couple was seen in the middle of a lake with a mesmerising view in the backdrop.

A photo of Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon from their vacation | Image: Instagram



Nupur donned a floral blue dress for the landmark day of her life. In the carousel post, she also included a photo of her parents on a video call as the couple broke the news of their engagement to them. In another slide, she was seen flaunting the huge diamond ring on her finger. The last photo features a lady hugging the happy couple. While her face is not visible, it is most likely Kriti expressing her excitement for her sister and her fiancé.



Stebin with Nupur's family at Christmas celebration | Image: Instagrqam





As per reports, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur on January 11. The wedding is set to be an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance. Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now. The couple often attend social events together and also hangs out with each other's families. Kriti Sanon has also featured Stebin in multiple social media posts, and he has even accompanied the sisters on vacations.



