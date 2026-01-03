Updated 3 January 2026 at 13:14 IST
Thalaivar 173: Cibi Chakaravarthi Replaces Sundar C As Director Of Rajinikanth–Kamal Haasan Starrer
Thalaivar 173: Following the exit of filmmaker Sundar C over creative disagreement, the Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan starrer is back on track with a new director on board.
Megastar Rajinikanth's new film Thalaivar 173, made under Kamal Haasan's RaajKamal Films International, was stuck in a limbo following the exit of Sundar C. Just days after he came on board the film, the filmmaker put out an Instagram post informing that he is stepping back from the project. The production house has now confirmed that Cibi Chakaravarthi, of Don (2022) fame, will replace Sundar. Fans of the actors are happy with the announcement of the movie being back on track.
Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan starrer back on track
After Sundar C's exit from the project, speculations were rife about Dhanush, Nithilan Saminathan of Maharaja fame and Ramkumar Balakrishnan of Parking fame coming on board the movie as director. However, the new announcement confirms that neither of them, but Cibi Chakaravarthi are going to be a part of the movie. The movie is slated for a grand theatrical release through Red Giant Movies during Pongal 2027, the team has confirmed amid rumours of the film being delayed.
Sharing the announcement, the official post by the production house mentioned, “Every HERO has a FAMILY". As per reports, the pre-production of the untitled movie has resumed in full swing. The team is determined to release the movie on Pongal 2027, as announced. It is also being reported that Thalaivar 173 might be Rajinikanth's swansong before bidding adieu to acting career.
Published On: 3 January 2026
Published On: 3 January 2026 at 13:14 IST