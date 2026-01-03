Thalaivar 173: Cibi Chakaravarthi Replaces Sundar C As Director Of Rajinikanth–Kamal Haasan Starrer

Megastar Rajinikanth's new film Thalaivar 173, made under Kamal Haasan's RaajKamal Films International, was stuck in a limbo following the exit of Sundar C. Just days after he came on board the film, the filmmaker put out an Instagram post informing that he is stepping back from the project. The production house has now confirmed that Cibi Chakaravarthi, of Don (2022) fame, will replace Sundar. Fans of the actors are happy with the announcement of the movie being back on track.

Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan starrer back on track

After Sundar C's exit from the project, speculations were rife about Dhanush, Nithilan Saminathan of Maharaja fame and Ramkumar Balakrishnan of Parking fame coming on board the movie as director. However, the new announcement confirms that neither of them, but Cibi Chakaravarthi are going to be a part of the movie. The movie is slated for a grand theatrical release through Red Giant Movies during Pongal 2027, the team has confirmed amid rumours of the film being delayed.