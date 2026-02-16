O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Estimates): Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer To Crash On Monday, Earns Only ₹1.92 Crore By Afternoon

O'Romeo Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri experienced a disappointing opening at the Indian box office, earning only ₹8.5 crore, despite the star power of Shahid and the direction of Vishal Bhardwaj. However, there was a 48.82 per cent increase in collections on the second day, with earnings reaching ₹12.65 crore. Unfortunately, this positive trend was short-lived, as the film made only ₹9 crore on Sunday. The box office performance was likely impacted by India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. On Monday, daily collections are expected to drop further, given the current pace of earnings.

O'Romeo box office collection day 4 (early trends)

The movie earned ₹1.92 crore at the box office on Monday, according to Sacnilk (at the time of writing this article). Adding the four-day collection, the total stands at ₹32.07 crore (early estimates). Seeing the pace, it is unlikely the film will earn in two digits.

O'Romeo had an overall 9.52 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday, with 7.12 per cent registered during the morning shows and 11.92 per cent in the afternoon. The maximum occupancy has been recorded in Jaipur (14 per cent).

O'Romeo is likely to cross the ₹50 crore mark worldwide, as in just three days, the film has earned ₹45.60 crore. In three days, the film earned ₹10 crore overseas, while the India gross collection stood at ₹35.60 crore.

What is the story of O Romeo?

The film revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Haseen Ustara (played by Shahid Kapoor) and his romantic alliance with a woman named Afsha (played by Triptii Dimri). The plot is loosely influenced by the rise of gangster Hussain Ustara and his reported rivalry with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi.

Apart from Shahid and Triptii, the film also stars Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Vikrant Massey in supporting roles.