Rashmika Mandanna Turned Down Amit Sharma's Rom-Com Because Of Shahid Kapoor? Here's What We Know

Rumours have been rife that Rashmika Mandanna has signed another project of director Amit Sharma with her Cocktail 2 star Shahid Kapoor. The project is said to be a romcom. However, the rumours is untrue as the actress has turned down the project, seemingly due to two reasons.

(A photo from Cocktail 2 set | Image: X)

Rashmika Mandanna turned down a rom-com project with Shahid Kapoor

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Rashmika is not part of Amit Sharma's rom-com project, and he is still in talks with Shahid. The source further revealed the two reasons the actress denied. Firstly, she has a busy calendar and is aiming to clear before her (rumoured) wedding to Vijay Deverakonda. Secondly, she is already working with Shahid in another project.

“There is no Rashmika Mandanna in the project at all. Yes, Amit is in talks with Shahid Kapoor,” a source told the portal.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding invite leaked

According to the leaked invite, the couple is set to tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, followed by a star-studded reception on March 4 in Hyderabad. The text on the viral wedding card of Rashmika and Vijay reads, “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter—celebrating and creating memories around our union—it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us."

The viral invite is said to be sent to the media. However, the authenticity of this viral wedding card is yet to be confirmed.