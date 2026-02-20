O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Concludes Opening Week At Disappointing Note, Shy Of Making ₹50 Crore

O'Romeo Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's actioner had a lukewarm opening in India but witnessed a spike on the second day. However, it was short-lived as with each passing day, the daily collection declined. The film opened at ₹8.5 crore and on the seventh day earned ₹3.15 crore at the box office in India. The opening week collection is quite disappointing, given Shahid and Vishal Bhardwaj's career trajectory.

O'Romeo box office collection day 7

According to Sacnilk, Shahid and Triptii earned ₹3.15 crore on the seventh day at the box office. Adding the collection, the total stands at ₹47.15 crore in India. In the opening week, the film performed poorly as it couldn't even reach the ₹50 crore mark.

O'Romeo had an overall 8.14 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday, with maximum reported in Chennai (13 per cent).

While the audience and critics don't believe in the performance of the movie, director Vishal Bhardwaj is quite confident and shared that the film can be one of his most successful films. “This is going to be one of my most successful films. I need to say this to break the hearts of critics who panned the film. No matter what they felt, this is going to be the most successful film of my life. I am so proud of this film. I am not ashamed of it at all. I am so happy. I am so proud of the violence-and-love story I’ve created,” PTI quoted the director saying.

All about O'Romeo

Apart from Shahid and Triptii, the film also stars Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles. The film is inspired by a chapter of author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Haseen Ustara (played by Shahid) and his romantic alliance with Afsha (played by Triptii). It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.