O'Romeo Day 1 Advance Booking: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri's Action Thriller Sells 16.2K Tickets In Pre-sales, Grosses ₹36.69 Lakh In 15 Hours

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri are gearing up for the release of their upcoming action thriller O'Romeo. The film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. It tells the true-life story of Mumbai gangster Hussain Ustara and his alliance with Sapna Didi to assassinate Dawood Ibrahim. The makers opened the advance ticket window on February 10 across India, and seeing the pace of collection, the film's journey at the box office looks promising.

O'Romeo Day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, 16,226 tickets were sold on the first day of ticket sales, earning ₹36.69 lakh at the box office. So far, 3449 shows are in the theatres; the numbers are likely to increase. The maximum earning is reported in Gujarat (₹7.31 lakh).

With the new releases Vadh 2 and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai movie struggling at the box office, O'Romeo is likely to get enough footfall in the theatres. Also, it is releasing in Valentine's Week, on February 13, so the business might benefit from this lovers' festival.

All about O'Romeo

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film also stars Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles. Vikrant and Tamannaah didn't take a penny for their appearance in the movie, revealed director Vishal.

According to Free Press Journal, Vishal Bhardwaj revealed that Vikrant had committed to O'Romeo several years ago, back when he was still building his career in the Hindi film industry. After the success of 12th Fail, Vikrant honoured his promise when the filmmaker approached him again. He agreed to take on the role without charging any fee.

The same report also stated that Tamannaah joined O'Romeo without charging a fee because of the film’s budget limitations. Although her role is short, she plays an important part in a major plot twist. The actress accepted the project right away and ended up filming for nearly 12 days, which was longer than originally planned. She also participated in workshops and rehearsals to prepare for her character.

