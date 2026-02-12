O'Romeo Day 1 Advance Booking: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Is Off To A Disappointing Opening? Earns Only ₹1.19 Crore In Pre-Sales

O'Romeo Advance Booking: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri are gearing up for the release of their action drama helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The movie is just a day away from hitting the screens, and it is struggling to mint money at the advance ticket window. The pre-sales were opened on February 10, and since then, the film has sold only 50,648 tickets across 8595 shows. This pace hints that the film might have a low opening at the box office in India.

O'Romeo day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the movie has grossed ₹1.19 crore at the Indian box office, with the highest earnings reported in Gujarat at ₹12.18 lakh. The film has the potential to attract even more viewers since it is releasing during the Valentine's weekend, which typically draws crowds to theatres. With Valentine's Day sentiments boosting urban markets, the industry anticipates a surge in bookings as the release date approaches.

If the film crosses the ₹2.50 Crore mark by Thursday 9 PM, it will be in a prime position to challenge Shahid's previous release Deva's all-time high record on Friday morning.

Historical data indicate that romantic thrillers typically experience a 40-50 per cent spike in bookings starting on the evening of February 13 and continuing throughout February 14, according to Sacnilk. Another contributing factor is the reunion of Shahid and Vishal, who have collaborated on several successful films.

Advertisement

Industry trends also suggest that stylish thrillers often see a significant increase in last-minute screen additions and late-night shows once the initial buzz leads to firm bookings. If O'Romeo opens well at the box office, theatres might increase the number of shows.

All about O'Romeo

The film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. It tells the true-life story of Mumbai gangster Hussain Ustara and his alliance with Sapna Didi to assassinate Dawood Ibrahim. The movie also stars Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles.