FWICE Writes To CM Devendra Fadnavis Requesting Urgent Meeting Over Multiple Threats To Celebs: Fear Is Affecting Shoot

The celebs have become an easy target for all the miscreants. In a recent week, multiple stars either received a death threat or an extortion threat, sending the entertainment industry into a frenzy. Keeping in mind the safety of the stars, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requesting an urgent meeting to address the growing security concerns in the entertainment industry. This has come after Ranveer Singh received a threatening voice note, demanding crores of rupees, a gunshots incident outside Rohit Shetty's residence and a threat email to Aayush Sharma through Proton email.

FWICE writes to CM Devendra Fadnavis seeking an urgent meeting

FWICE, in its letter, talked about the alarming security scares and called the environment unsafe. "In recent days, several eminent and renowned personalities from the film, television, and digital media industry have reportedly received threats and have been subjected to alarming security scares," read the letter.

The letter also raised an important concern about the ongoing nature of threats, whether they are direct or indirect. It emphasised that the industry is essential not only for actors, directors, and writers but also for technicians, skilled workers, and daily wage earners who rely on it for their livelihoods.

“Any threat to prominent members of the fraternity inevitably impacts thousands of workers whose livelihoods depend on the smooth and secure functioning of production. The prevailing environment of fear is beginning to affect shooting schedules, production planning, and overall morale within the industry," the body continued.

The letter concluded with, "We humbly request that this matter be formally registered with your good office and that appropriate steps be considered to strengthen preventive security mechanisms, enhance coordination with law enforcement agencies, and reassure the industry of the government’s continued support and protection.

The body has sought an early meeting with CM Devendra Fadnavis to present the matter in detail and talk about the safety of the entertainment fraternity.