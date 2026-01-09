Jana Nayagan vs CBFC Row: Censor Board Appeals Against Madras High Court's Order Over Granting Vijay Starrer U/A Certificate

Jana Nayagan's battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is far from over, as the censor board has appealed against the Madras High Court's order to grant the Thalapathy Vijay starrer a U/A certificate. At around 10:30 AM, Justice PT Asha pronounced the order allowing the producers. However, minutes later, ASG ARL Sundaresan for CBFC made an "urgent" appeal before a bench led by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava against the order.

'We Will Consider,' says Court

The court asked the ASG to file the appeal and mention their matter again, and they will consider it. "You file, we'll consider," the CJ said.

The board argues that the Chairperson is not bound by the decision of the examining committee and could order a review even after the committee had viewed the film. The board further argues that even if one member of the committee raised an issue, the movie will be sent for top review. Having said that, one of the committee members had sent a complaint stating his objections were not considered. It was further highlighted that the film had used emblems related to armed forces, which should be consulted by experts.

Helmed by H Vinoth, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. The movie was supposed to hit the theatres today, January 9, but owing to this fiasco, the uncertainty looms over Jana Nayagan's release.

Does the Raja Saab benefit from Jana Nayagan's delay?

Prabhas returned to the big screen 2 years after his last release, Kalki 2898AD, with The Raja Saab. This, coupled with the film's release on Pongal, was enough to keep people anticipating. However, initially, due to Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi, the theatrical slots for Prabhas' starrer were largely limited in Tamil-speaking regions. With the dates now freeing up, the Prabhas starrer is likely to get more showcasing in Tamil Nadu, leading to better box office collection.\