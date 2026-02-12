O Romeo Vs Tu Yaa Main Box Office Prediction: India-Pakistan Match To Affect Shahid Kapoor And Shanaya Kapoor's Valentine's Day Releases

On Valentine's Day this year, Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo and Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main are simultaneously releasing. O Romeo marks the Shahid's fourth collaboration with director Vishal Bhardwaj after Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon. The trailer of the film and its songs have been well received. Shahid has also been promoting the movie in various parts of India, showing his confidence in the release.

Meanwhile, O Romeo's box office rival is Tu Yaa Main. The cast has been promoting the movie with full force and there is decent buzz surrounding it as well. The concept of the film is new for Indian audiences. Tu Yaa Main follows two social media influencers, played by Shanaya and Adarsh, whose meet up turns into a survival game as they are attacked by a crocodile. It is a remake of the 2018 Thai hit The Pool, which is a thrilling creature feature. Fans are excited to witness how the concept has been adapted by Bejoy Nambiar for Hindi movie fans.

Since a clash is loading, the box office is expected to witness some competition between O Romeo and Tu Yaa Main. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel is hopeful of a decent opening day collection from both movies, which he said may extend to the weekend as well. According to him, O Romeo is tracking to open at ₹5.50–7.50 crore nett in India. Tu Yaa Main, on the other hand, is expected to earn ₹1.50–2 crore on day 1.

Moreover, Kadel shared that the weekend collection of the movies will depend on how the audience reception is. "If O Romeo is liked by the audience, it can mint ₹23–27 crore over the weekend," Kadel shared, adding, "the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday will dent its business from evening shows onwards."

