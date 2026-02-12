With O' Romeo, Can Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj Combo Deliver The Biggest Valentine's Day Opener?

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri will headline one of this year's most anticipated Valentine's Day releases. The movie, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, will hit the big screens on February 13, coinciding with the Valentine's Day weekend. The movie will release alongside Tu Yaa Main, but is poised to take a decent start.

Tammannah Bhatia and Vikrant Massey play a special role in O'Romeo | Image: X

O'Romeo is based on real-life incidents, which is likely to aid its business. Additionally, the film will reunite the actor and director after their movies Haider, Rangoon and Kaminey. To top this, the lead actors are also taking part in inter-city promotions in various events. The cast is also driving excessive promotions of the movie on social media, adding to the pre-release buzz. The advance booking of the movie began on Monday, and the movie has already grossed ₹1.57 Cr in pre-sales collection. On BookMyShow, over 115k cinegoers have shown interest in the Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri starrer.

While the chances of O'Romeo faring better than Tu Yaa Main, whether the Shahid Kapoor movie will become the biggest Valentine's Day opener or not, is to be seen. Ahead of the release of the movie, take a look at the openings of the Bollywood Valentine's Day releases in the last 10 years.



S. No Movie Name Release Date Box Office Collection (As per Sacnilk) 1 Fitoor Feb 12, 2016 ₹ 3.60 Cr 2 Sanam Re Feb 12, 2016 ₹ 5.10 Cr 3 Jolly LLB 2 Feb 10, 2017 ₹ 13.20 Cr 4 Aiyaary Feb 16, 2018 ₹ 3.36 Cr 5 Gully Boy Feb 14, 2019 ₹ 19.40 Cr 6 Love Aaj Kal Feb 14, 2020 ₹ 7.90 Cr 7 Badhaai Do Feb 11, 2022 ₹ 1.65 Cr 8 Shehzada Feb 17, 2023 ₹ 6 Cr 9 Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Feb 9, 2024 ₹ 6.7 Cr 10 Chhaava Feb 14, 2025 ₹ 31 Cr

