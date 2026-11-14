OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia Takes U-Turn On Ramayana, Says She Predicted Its ₹1000 Crore Success After Expressing Doubts Over Sai Pallavi’s Casting

OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia never misses a beat when it comes to capitalising on her Ramayana fame. Earlier this year, she made headlines for her remarks on Sai Pallavi's casting in a Ranbir Kapoor starrer and even commented on her curly hair. Now, the veteran actress has taken a complete U-turn from her earlier statement and praised the movie, especially after it surpassed the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide in the opening week.

Dipika Chikhlia reacts to Ramayana's success

During a recent outing in Mumbai, paparazzi informed Dipika that Ramayana earned over ₹1000 crore worldwide. On hearing this, the actress confidently said she had anticipated the movie's success. "See, I told you right that the film is well-made and is bound to be a hit. It has so many big stars. See how it crossed 900-1000 crore in just 4-5 days. Superb,” she said.

She further praised the VFX and performance of the actors in the movie. "Yes, the movie is good, and so many big stars and VFX, all of it is so beautiful.” She concluded by urging the paparazzi to watch the film in theatres, calling it a good cinematic experience.

Dipika Chikhlia questioned Sai Pallavi's casting

Earlier in July, Dipika, in an interview with Variety India, expressed her reservations about casting Sai Pallavi as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari starrer, especially due to the texture of her hair. "I have seen her work. She’s a phenomenal actor. But I don’t know how she’ll look like Sita. Once we see her, we’ll know. Sita ji with curly hair is not mentioned in Ramayan,” she had said.

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Meanwhile, the movie has surpassed the ₹600 crore mark in India after nine days of release. Worldwide, the movie has collected ₹1111 crore.