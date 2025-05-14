Old Video Of Irrfan Khan’s Witty Response To Pakistan Reporter Goes Viral Again

Updated May 14th 2025, 19:11 IST
Amid the soaring India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, an old video of actor Irrfan Khan has reappeared online. In the clip, a Pakistani journalist asked Irrfan if he would ever consider visiting Pakistan. The actor's witty reply wins the heart and now making rounds online.
Known for his measured words, Irrfan Khan responded concisely yet powerfully, grabbing audiences across the Internet.
In the video, the journalist said, "Hello Irrfan bhai, you have a great following in Pakistan. I wish you can sometime come to Pakistan. It'll be a great pleasure."
Interrupting with a serious expression, Irrfan replied, "Main aah toh jaaunga, wapas aaunga ki nahi? (I will visit Pakistan, but will I be able to come back?)"
Irrfan's old video has gone viral as India bans Pakistani artists from performing and removes all Pakistani-origin content from the Internet.
Following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, India instructed OTT platforms to take down Pakistani-origin content.
Images of Pakistani artists, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Mawra Hocane, have been removed from Bollywood film songs on music apps. Platforms like Spotify and YouTube Music have already taken down Fawad Khan's image from the Kapoor & Sons poster and Mahira Khan's from Raees.
Irrfan Khan, one of Bollywood's most admired actors, gained fame for his powerful acting and exceptional dialogue delivery. He passed away in 2020 after a battle with a tumour.
