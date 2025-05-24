On Brothers Day, Rahul Dev Lays Younger Sibling Mukul Dev To Rest, Fight Back Tears

Actor Mukul Dev, known for his work across Hindi, Punjabi, South Indian cinema, and television, passed away at the age of 54. Colleagues and fans expressed deep sorrow over his untimely demise. Born on September 17, 1970, in New Delhi, Mukul began his acting career in 1996 with the TV series Mumkin and made his film debut the same year in the thriller Dastak, starring alongside Sushmita Sen. The cause of his death remains unconfirmed but according to reports, he was hospitalised in New Delhi for the past 10 days.

His cremation took place in Nizamuddin in New Delhi. Rahul Dev, the elder brother of the deceased, performed the last rites. He was visibly emotional and shed tears of agony as he bid adieu to his brother Mukul. Other family members supported Rahul and stood by him during these testing times.

Mukul Dev started his acting career in 1996 with TV serial Mumkin | Image: X

According to Mukul Dev’s friend Vindu Dara Singh, the actor passed away on Friday at a hospital in Delhi. “He was unwell for eight to ten days. He passed away at a hospital in Delhi. He was not looking after his health, he was depressed after the demise of his mother,” Vindu told PTI.