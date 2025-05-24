Spirit: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Casts 'Bhabhi 2' Triptii Dimri After Deepika Padukone Quits Prabhas Starrer

Spirit: The much-awaited, pan-India film starring Prabhas as a cop has found its leading lady in Animal fame Triptii Dimri amid developing controversy over Deepika Padukone's alleged exit from the project over certain demands from the makers. Deepika had reportedly quoted a high fees, said to be in the range of ₹30-40 crore, had refused to dub for the Telugu version of Spirit and requested an 8-hour shoot day. This allegedly caused friction between Vanga and Deepika, leading to the latter's exit from the movie. Now, Triptii has been officially cast in Spirit, opposite Prabhas, marking her first collaboration with the Baahubali superstar.

Triptii Dimri will feature in Spirit, marking her 2nd collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga after Animal | Image: Instagram

After Prabhas, Triptii is the only cast member who has officially joined Spirit. It is said that Korean star Don Lee of The Roundup fame, is also attached to star in the project. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were also reported to be a part of Spirit, but they too have exited the project.

Announcing her formal introduction as Prabhas' heroine in Spirit, Triptii wrote on Instagram, "Still sinking in. So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga ..honoured to be a part of your vision." The movie, jointly produced by Vanga and T-Series, was announced in October 2021 and is expected to go on the floors this year. It is only after Spirit that Vanga will work on Animal Park, which will also feature Triptii in a pivotal role.

Triptii Dimri has been cast as Prabhas' heroine in Spirit | Image: Instagram

Vanga picks Triptii for Spirit after Animal success

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's last release Animal made Triptii Dimri a popular face in Bollywood and beyond. Even though she had a small part in the movie, her bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor gained traction after the film's release. Her character Zoya went viral as Bhabhi 2.