Originally Aashiqui 3, Mohit Suri Reveals How Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Starrer Became Saiyaara

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer is all set to release in theatres on July 18. Yash Raj Films and Mohit Suri are launching the newcomers through an ambitious love story that has become the talk of the town since the trailer got out. The first glimpse of the romantic saga reminded many fans of OG Aashiqui 2, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, with some even claiming it deserves to be called Aashiqui 3. Well, in an interview, Mohit Suri revealed that the story of Saiyaara was actually originally meant to be Aashiqui 3.

Saiyaara marks the acting debut of Ananya Panday’s cousin, Ahaan Panday, who plays a rockstar named Krrish Kapoor, a character that clearly brings back memories of Rahul Jaykar from Aashiqui 2. And there’s a reason for that.

A few days back, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Mohit Suri confirmed that he had initially brainstormed an idea for Aashiqui 3 with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt. He told the publication, “To be honest, they had pitched me to come up with a draft for Aashiqui 3 in the beginning.” Ek Villan director also said that, “At that time, Mukesh ji and Bhushan were on better terms. I know, they have a very sensitive relationship. They are friends at times, and then they are not.”

Mohit Suri further revealed how Aashiqui 3 became Saiyaara, saying, “I thought of this idea for Aashiqui 3, which is now Saiyaara. But they were in a hurry and wanted to announce, which is something I was not comfortable with. I prefer to have a script first and then make an announcement.” Mohit Suri cleared the air, saying, “But to sum it up, yes, this idea was originally for Aashiqui 3.”

