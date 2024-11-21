Published 12:58 IST, November 21st 2024
Pad Man Director R Balki Calls Bollywood Blockbusters In Last 4-5 Years 'Damn Boring' And 'Worst'
Filmmaker R Balki criticised the hit Bollywood movies released in the past 4-5 years and said it's just a marketing gimmick to manipulate the audience.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
R Balki | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
12:57 IST, November 21st 2024