Aamir Khan-Genelia D'Souza Starrer Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer Will Not Release On April 30: Report

Sitaare Zameen Par is one of the most awaited Bollywood movies as it marks the first appearance of Aamir Khan in the acting space after his 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is expected to hit the big screens soon, and the trailer of the movie is reported to be released on April 30. However, in the latest developments, the lead actor has decided to defer the launch of the trailer.

Multiple reports suggested that the Sitaare Zameen Par makers had even gotten clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). A member of the board also shared his review of the ‘3 minutes 29 seconds' trailer. The clip was reported to be attached with Ajay Devgn's starrer Raid 2 following a digital launch on April 30.

A screengrab of a social media post confirming Sitaare Zameen Par trailer delay | Image: X

However, Aamir Khan has decided to postpone the release due to the Pahalgam terror attack. For the uninitiated, on April 22, a group of terrorists gunned down innocent, unarmed tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, claiming the lives of 26 and leaving several severely injured. The tragic massacre has left the nation mourning for the loss of innocent lives. Echoing the sentiment, Aamir Khan has decided to postpone the release of his film's trailer, claiming that it would be ‘inappropriate’ to release it at such testing times.



Previously, Aamir Khan also refused to attend a special screening of his film Andaz Apna Apna, which was re-released in cinemas on April 25. In an official statement, the actor said, “I was reading reports about what happened at Pahalgam in Kashmir. I have been badly affected by the senseless killing of innocents. I was in no state to go (to the preview). I will see it sometime later this week.”

Sitaare Zameen Par trailer first review out

Writer and model Kuldeep Gadhvi recently took to his social media account to share the first review of the Sitaare Zameen Par trailer. His first impression read, “Watched CBFC ( #SitareZameenPar ) trailer, it is an amazing trailer, Aamir Khan's character name Gulshan is a stark contrast of Nikumbh, 3 minutes 29 seconds, it is a great trailer, you will see more comedy than emotions in the trailer, but Aamir Khan has done a fab job. Genelia Deshmukh is doing a strong job. Darsheel Safari also looks good for you, stars like Brijendra Kala, Rahul Kohli, Karim Hajee, Sonali Kulkarni, Amit Verma, Anup Kumar Mishra, and Suresh Menon are also in this film.”



