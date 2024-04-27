Advertisement

Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi is one of the highly anticipated Bollywood films. In the film, Ranbir will portray Lord Rama while Sai Pallavi will play Sita. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, it has been reported that child artist Kiara Sadh will be seen playing young Sita in the film.

Pandya Store child artist roped in for Ramayana

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Pandya Store actress Kiara Sadh is all set to play young Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Kiara had earlier played the role of young Natasha in Pandya Store. While the details of her role are still under wraps, Kiara has had an impressive line of work. She played a pivotal role in Bahot Pyaar Karte Hai. Apart from that, she was recently seen in the show Raisighani v/s Raisinghani. She portrayed the role of young Anushka (Jennifer Winget) in the show.

Kiara Sadh file photo | Image: Instagram

Nitesh Tiwari to shoot childhood portions of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita

As per Pinkvilla, the makers have created a set at Film City and that will begin with the shooting of Lord Ram's childhood portion. The director will be shooting for the childhood portions of lord Ram, where Guru Vasishtha gives life lessons to Lord Ram and his brothers.

Ramayana Leaked photos | Image: X

"Shishir Sharma has been cast to play the role of Guru Vasishtha, whereas the names of child artists have been kept under wraps for now. It's a pure and honest take on Ramayana, and the makers are being very cautious to do justice to every part that's written in the books. It's a trilogy and the intent is to not just make a visual spectacle, but a film that can educate generations to follow,” the source added.