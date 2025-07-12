S Shankar Faces Massive Backlash For Comparing Velpari To Avatar And Game of Thrones, Netizens Remind Director 'You Damaged 2 Big Production Houses'

S Shankar, who is known for giving hit movies such as Indian, Nayak: The Real Hero, Sivaji: The Boss and Enthiran, witnessed back-to-back debacles with Indian 2 and Game Changer. Now, as the director is preparing for his next project, Velpari, he claimed that it is going to be a hit like Hollywood hit projects Avatar and Game of Thrones. Soon after the video of his statement went viral, the director was heavily trolled for the comparison.

S Shankar compares Velpari's technological achievement to Hollywood titles

Speaking at an event, the Indian 2 director said Enthiran (Rajinikanth starrer) was his previous dream project. Now, Velpari, based on the historical Tamil novel, has scope to introduce "new technologies like Game of Thrones and Avatar". He added, "Velpari has the potential to become the pride of Tamil cinema and Indian cinema. It can achieve global recognition. Hope the dream comes true."

Soon after the video went viral, netizens took to the comment section calling out his speech despite giving a poor performance at the box office.

Netizens troll S Shankar

A user wrote, "It’s scary when Shankar says such things!" Another wrote, "Velpari is my all time favourite Novel. Pls give the story rights to Rajamouli. He is the only director who can bring things alive and keeps the emotions to the heart of the audience. Shankar will spoil the movie in the name of VFX and unwanted budgets for songs."

A third user wrote, "Wishing nothing but an all time disaster Shankar sir." A user wrote, "Bro is getting ready to waste producer’s money." Addressing a comment to Shankar, a user wrote, "If u want ur dreams come true, put your own money, don't waste producers money, u already did so much damage to dilraju garu, @shankarshanmugh. Producers don't believe him again. Don't waste ur money. A u already damaged two big production houses Lyca and svc." Another said, "Focus on story not technology."

