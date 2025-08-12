Param Sundari Trailer Out: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Has Nothing New To Offer, Netizens Advise Makers To Skip Theatre Release

Param Sundari Trailer Out: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s north-meets-south love story is scheduled to release in theatres on August 29. To keep up with the buzz, Maddock finally unveiled the official trailer, and it was quite predictable. Like every other old-school Bollywood rom-com, the story of Param and Sundari is that “Delhi ka munda bringing full-on punjabi swag” and gets into “siyappa” when he meets his “sachcha pyar ek hi baar hota hai vali problem.”

Param Sundari Trailer Out

After setting the tone with two chartbuster songs, Pardesiya and Bheegi Saree, the Param Sundari trailer is a candy to the eye.

The 2-minute 40-second trailer begins with Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor sharing a tender moment inside a church. Param, a man from North India, travels to Kerala and stays at a property owned by Sundari and her family. The usual two-state conflict and romance that looks similar to Chennai Express, but a few elements are amping up the comic timing.

Janhvi’s Mohiniyattam performance towards the end of the trailer was a stealer hook. In one scene, she amusingly explains the difference between Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam by imitating Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Yash, and Mohanlal. The trailer also includes the iconic Baazigar line, “Har kar jeetne wale ko Baazigar kehte hai,” delivered with his signature charm.

Overall, the light-hearted movie will make you laugh and give you butterflies at some point, thanks to Sidharth Malhotra’s charm, but it has nothing new which Bollywood has not shown before.

The trailer is getting mixed reactions so far.