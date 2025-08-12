Kay Kay Menon Blasts Congress for Using His ‘Special Ops’ Clip Without Consent in ‘Vote Chori’ Campaign

The political party Congress shared a video on social featuring Kay Kay Menon demanding accountability from the Election Commission over 'Vote Chori'. Soon after the video went viral, it grabbed the actor's attention, and he immediately dropped a comment on it denying his involvement. The actor penned a note in bold and highlighted that his clip had been used from the Special Ops promotional video.

Did Kay Kay Menon promote the 'Vote Chori' campaign of Congress?

Congress shared a video with a caption, "Himmat Singh kuch keh rahe hain, jaldi se kar aao! Band karo". The caption referred to Kay Kay Menon's character from Special Ops, where he plays an intelligence officer in R&AW.

On noticing it, he took to the comment section and wrote that the clip had been edited and used from one of his promotional acts for Special Ops. He further pointed out that it has been used without permission. "Please let it be noted that I have not acted in this ad. A clip from my Special Ops promotions has been edited and used without permission," reads his comment.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Kay Kay Menon's fans backed the actor and wrote, "Vote Chori bachate bachate Sirki Clip Chori Karli". Another wrote, "ha mene notice Kiya tha abhi."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Who is Kay Kay Menon?