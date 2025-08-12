Kay Kay Menon Blasts Congress for Using His ‘Special Ops’ Clip Without Consent in ‘Vote Chori’ Campaign

Updated 12 August 2025 at 14:27 IST
The political party Congress shared a video on social featuring Kay Kay Menon demanding accountability from the Election Commission over 'Vote Chori'. Soon after the video went viral, it grabbed the actor's attention, and he immediately dropped a comment on it denying his involvement. The actor penned a note in bold and highlighted that his clip had been used from the Special Ops promotional video.
Congress shared a video with a caption, "Himmat Singh kuch keh rahe hain, jaldi se kar aao! Band karo". The caption referred to Kay Kay Menon's character from Special Ops, where he plays an intelligence officer in R&AW.
On noticing it, he took to the comment section and wrote that the clip had been edited and used from one of his promotional acts for Special Ops. He further pointed out that it has been used without permission. "Please let it be noted that I have not acted in this ad. A clip from my Special Ops promotions has been edited and used without permission," reads his comment.
Kay Kay Menon's fans backed the actor and wrote, "Vote Chori bachate bachate Sirki Clip Chori Karli". Another wrote, "ha mene notice Kiya tha abhi."
He is one of the talented actors of Bollywood, who has been part of numerous hit films, such as Black Friday, Life in a... Metro, Sarkar, Gulaal, Haider and Baby. He made his acting debut in Bollywood with the film Naseem (1995). He was last seen in the film Love All in 2023. Presently, he his gaining widespread praise for his portrayal in the hit series Special Ops.
