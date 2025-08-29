Updated 29 August 2025 at 16:01 IST
Param Sundari: Will Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Be Able To Recover Its Production Cost? Know Budget, Cast Fees And More
Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Param Sundari has finally hit the big screens today, August 29. The north-south rom-com has been getting positive reviews so far. Let's look at the budget and cast fees of the movie.
Param Sundari Budget: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer has finally hit the big screens today, August 29. The north-south rom-com has been receiving backlash from the Malayali-speaking audience for Janhvi's character and the songs. After the trailer, many people even dubbed it a lite version of 2 States and Chennai Express. However, many film critics bluff that the film doesn't borrow from either of the two and charts its own way. Well, the results will be decided after the box office verdict, whether the movie found an audience or became a total crash. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the budget, cast fees, and more.
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's movie Param Sundari budget
Param Sundari is the creation of Maddock Films, who are known for making the OG horror Universe. While the makers have not given any official confirmation about the budget, a Filmibeat report claims that the rom-com was made with a budget of ₹40 to ₹50 crores.
Param Sundari Cast fees
Param Sundari was reportedly made on a low budget, but the film strongly depends on the scenic beauty of coastal Kerala and the chemistry between its lead stars, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. According to reports, Sidharth charged ₹10–12 crore for playing the titular role of Param, while Janhvi Kapoor, as 'Sundari', was reportedly paid ₹4–5 crore.
Reports also suggest that Sanjay Kapoor took home ₹50 lakhs for his role in the film. Manjot Singh, who appears as 'Param’s friend' and is prominently featured in the trailer, was reportedly paid ₹25 lakhs.
However, none of these figures have been officially quoted by makers, but many reports suggest so.
What is the plot of Param Sundari?
As per IMDb, the story centres on Param, a wealthy, spoilt youngster who enjoys investing his father Sanjay Kapoor’s money in startups. One day, he comes across Soulmates, an app that uses advanced technology to find a perfect match. After the successful theatrical run, the movie will stream on Prime Video.
So far, Param Sundari has minted about ₹1.93 crore net in India on its opening day.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 29 August 2025 at 16:01 IST