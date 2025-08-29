Param Sundari X Review: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's Rom-Com Film Is A 'Tangy Fusion Of Two Flavours', Say Netizens

Param Sundari X Review: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer has finally hit the theatres today, August 29. The film has been receiving backlash for Janhvi's character from Malayali-speaking audience and for the songs. After the trailer, many people dubbed it a lite version of 2 States and Chennai Express. However, according to film critic Taran Adarsh, the film doesn't borrow from either of the two and charts its own course. The film is receiving positive reviews from the audience.

Param Sundari wins netizens' hearts

Film critics and movie buffs took to their X handles to share their reviews after watching Param Sundari. Taran Adarsh lauded the "crackling" chemistry of Sidharth and Janhvi, and wrote, "Director #TusharJalota handles romance + drama with maturity, though the post-interval portions could've been sharper. #SachinJigar's music [especially #Pardesiya] is already a chartbuster… Adds tremendous recall value. Special mention of the stunning locations of #Kerala, especially in the #Pardesiya track... Also, the boat race [#VallamKali] in the finale is a visual spectacle. Sidharth Malhotra makes a strong impression… His charismatic screen presence and likeable act elevate the narrative. #JanhviKapoor delivers her career-best act… Natural, spontaneous and brimming with confidence… An absolute delight to watch."

Another film critic called Param Sundari a "tangy fusion of two flavours" with a blend of humour, drama, romance and the cultural aromas. The user lauds Sidharth and Janhvi's performance in the film and calls their chemistry "cherry on top". "First Half of the film introduced you to the comical ride, and then the second half will let you through the dramedy and romance. The USP of the film are their ear-soothing songs and eye-pleasing Cinematography. Humour lends perfectly. Overall, it's a light hearted ROM-COM journey of two people where you'll laugh and cry wholeheartedly," read the review.

Another user called the film "funny rollercoaster of comedy and laughter" and added, "#SiddharthMalhotra & #JanhaviKapoor nailed their roles. #JanhaviKapoor is absolute ‘Sundari’ as the title suggests. Make your weekend fun – don’t miss #ParamSundari"

A user wrote, "#ParamSundari Till the Interval A Very Good Entertainer. @SidMalhotra and #JanhviKapoor are Terrific #Pardesiya song BGM is Like Heaven. Screenplay is Fast paced."

All about Param Sundari