Watch | Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Dance Together At Ganpati Visarjan, But Seemingly Confirm Rumour Of 'Living Separately'

Govinda's personal life has been the talk of the tinsel town after his wife, Sunita Ahuja, opened up about wanting a divorce from the actor. According to reports, she filed for separation on grounds of “adultery, cruelty and desertion”. According to Hauterrfly, the case was filed in Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024, under section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955. However, days later, the couple quashed the divorce rumours when they brought Bappa home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. However, the rumours of them living separately seem to be true.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja dance together, bidding adieu to Bappa

A video of the couple is going viral on the internet that shows them dancing happily while taking Lord Ganesha for visarjan. In the video, their son Yashvardhan Ahuja can be seen carrying in his arms while others are dancing to the dhol beats. Later, Govinda joins Sunita and shakes his legs with her.

However, what caught our attention was Govinda entering a different house after bidding adieu to Bappa.

Are Govinda and Sunita living separately?

After dancing for a few minutes, Yash and Sunita sit in the car while Govinda decides to walk. It seemed Govinda would walk down to the visarjan venue, but he stopped across the road, joined his hands to Bappa, and walked into a house, seemingly to take his car to the venue.

He joined his family later for Bappa's visarjan. He arrived separately with his guards, took part in the rituals and left the venue.

Govinda's manager denies divorce rumours