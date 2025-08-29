Updated 29 August 2025 at 09:05 IST
Watch | Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Dance Together At Ganpati Visarjan, But Seemingly Confirm Rumour Of 'Living Separately'
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja quashed the divorce rumours when they brought Bappa home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.
Govinda's personal life has been the talk of the tinsel town after his wife, Sunita Ahuja, opened up about wanting a divorce from the actor. According to reports, she filed for separation on grounds of “adultery, cruelty and desertion”. According to Hauterrfly, the case was filed in Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024, under section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955. However, days later, the couple quashed the divorce rumours when they brought Bappa home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. However, the rumours of them living separately seem to be true.
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja dance together, bidding adieu to Bappa
A video of the couple is going viral on the internet that shows them dancing happily while taking Lord Ganesha for visarjan. In the video, their son Yashvardhan Ahuja can be seen carrying in his arms while others are dancing to the dhol beats. Later, Govinda joins Sunita and shakes his legs with her.
However, what caught our attention was Govinda entering a different house after bidding adieu to Bappa.
Also Read: Shocking! Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Files Divorce Case On Grounds Of 'Adultery, Cruelty, Desertion', Actor Skipped Court Hearings And Couples Counselling
Are Govinda and Sunita living separately?
After dancing for a few minutes, Yash and Sunita sit in the car while Govinda decides to walk. It seemed Govinda would walk down to the visarjan venue, but he stopped across the road, joined his hands to Bappa, and walked into a house, seemingly to take his car to the venue.
He joined his family later for Bappa's visarjan. He arrived separately with his guards, took part in the rituals and left the venue.
Govinda's manager denies divorce rumours
The actor's manager has put an end to all speculations about the couple's headline-making split. This comes after reports claimed that the star's wife has filed for divorce on grounds of 'infidelity, cruelty and desertion'. Shashi Sinha, the actor’s manager, spoke with IANS and confirmed that Sunita Ahuja has not filed for divorce. He said, “No, someone has done this mischief. This is a very old thing. Nothing new. Nothing like the divorce is going to happen. Everything is getting better. Everything is fine. Very soon, everyone will get good news”. The manager also admitted that Sunita did file the papers, but it was a long time back, and the couple resolved the matter internally in the initial stage. The couple tied the knot in 1987 and are parents to two children, daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 29 August 2025 at 09:05 IST