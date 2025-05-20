Paresh Rawal Finally Reveals Reason Behind His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Says 'Don't Feel Like A Part Of It'

Paresh Rawal has been in the news since he confirmed his exit from Hera Pheri 3, a hit sitcom franchise. A report suggested that he backed out because of the creative difference. However, later he dismissed the reports and said that he had "faith" in the director Priyadarshan, but didn't reveal the real reason. Now, in an interview, the veteran actor has finally revealed the reason behind his exit.

Why Paresh Rawal backed out of Hera Pheri 3?

In an interview with Mid-day, Rawal opened up about his decision to leave the project and acknowledged his fans' reaction to his exit. He said, "We three make a great combination with Priyadarshanji directing us, but the fact is that I opted out because today I don't feel like a part of it." His decision is final as of now, but he added "never say never" for anything, as one can't predict the future.

(A still from Hera Pheri Franchise | Image: IMdb)

He once again denied the "creative difference" as the reason behind his exit and said he respects Priyadarshan and has a great respect for him. Together, the duo has been part of several hit films, so creative difference and remuneration is not the reason. "No amount of money compares to the love and respect of my audience. Right now, I just feel it is a role that I don't want to do, that's all," he continued.

Did Priyadarshan try to change Paresh Rawal's decision?

In the same conversation, Rawal shared that he informed Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty about his decision, and when he shared with Priyadarshan, he tried to change his mind, but his decision was firm.

Did Hera Pheri 3 producers sue Paresh Rawal?

A report suggested Cape of Good Films, Akshay's production company, has issued a legal notice to Rawal demanding ₹25 crore for his unprofessional behaviour and leaving the film halfway, claimed trade analyst Sumit Kadel. The team had worked diligently to revive the franchise without financial burdens, securing rights only after the iconic trio gave their approval. However, Paresh Rawal’s abrupt and unexplained exit has prompted the makers to pursue legal action.