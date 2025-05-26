No Script, No Screenplay: Paresh Rawal's Lawyers Reveal Real Reason For Actor Quitting Hera Pheri 3

Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3 has become a controversial topic in the B-town. While his exit came as a shock to fans but it seems even the director, co-actors and producers were no less surprised. Soon after, Akshay Kumar's production company, Cape of Good Films, sent a legal notice to the actor claiming damages worth ₹25 crore. Now, the actor's lawyers have reacted to the legal notice and revealed the reason behind the actor's exit. This has come after Rawal shared that his lawyer has responded to the notice and hopes the makers will understand the reason behind his exit.

Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Phir 3 because...

Speaking to IANS, Rawal's legal team issued a statement revealing that till the time of exit, the actor didn't receive the story, screenplay and draft of a long-form agreement. "In the absence of these and also since Mr. Nadiadwala, the producer of the original films, issued notice to our client and raised issues on the making of the film." So Rawal decided to exit and even returned the money with interest by terminating the Term sheet.

They further stated that the actor stepped away to let his relations with Firoz Nadiadwala (cousin of Sajid Nadiadwala) suffer.

The actor has returned his signing fee of ₹11 crore with 15 per cent interest and has also responded to the notice stating his reason to back out.