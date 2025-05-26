Retro OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Suriya-Pooja Hegde's Romantic Action Drama

Retro OTT Release: Suriya and Pooja Hegde's romantic action drama opened to positive reviews from the audience. However, didn't enjoy the footfall in comparison to two movies - Raid 2 and HIT: The Third Case - which released on the same day. Now, it's not even a month, and the movie is all set to make its digital debut on OTT.

When and where to watch Retro?

Suriya starrer is all set to premiere on Netflix on May 31. The streaming giant is yet to release an official statement, but has already listed the film in the ‘New & Hot’s Coming Soon' section. Netflix's synopsis about the film reads, "Raised by a criminal father, Paari leaves behind his adoptive family to build a quiet life with his love, Rukmini. But his violent past won't let him go."

(A screengrab from Netflix App | Image: Netflix)

Retro box office report

According to Sacnilk, the movie grossed ₹70.97 crore at the box office in India while the worldwide business stands at ₹96.97 crore. The film opened at ₹19.25 crore in India but witnessed a steep decline in the collection since the second day despite earning positive reviews from critics and the audience. However, it was able to conclude its opening week run by entering the ₹50 crore club.

What's next for Suriya?