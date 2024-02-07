Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in September 2022. The actor-politician couple got married in a dreamy ceremony in the presence of friends and family in Udaipur. Days after the wedding, the newlyweds opened up about their first meeting.

Parineeti Chopra says she was ‘thankful’ Raghav Chadha was single on their first meeting

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha attended the ICC Yong Leaders Forum on February 2. In the conversation, the couple recounted their first meeting. Parineeti shared that she first met the Aam Aadmi Party leader in London at an event where they were both being facilitated in their respective fields of work.

She then recalled meeting Raghav for breakfast on the morning of Republic Day. The actress remembered sitting for half an hour at the table chatting with him. She then admitted that she returned home to Google who Raghav Chadha was, happy to know that he is ‘single’.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s dreamy wedding

On September 25, Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha shared several pictures from their dreamy wedding in Udaipur. The actress said that she finally feels blessed to be ‘Mr and Mrs.’ Taking to Instagram, a day after her wedding on Sunday, Parineeti posted a string of pictures from their jai mala and pheras. A picture of her ‘ghoonghat’ shows “Raghav" written on it.

The pictures were captioned: "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now." The grand celebration took place on September 24 at the Leela Palace here in presence of close friends and family. The jai mala and pheras took place around 4.30 p.m on Sunday. Names such as Sania Mirza, Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, along with Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab and Harbhajan Singh were among the other guests at the wedding. The couple had an ivory-themed wedding and the guests were seen dressed similarly. For the vidaai, the song Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey was played. For the wedding, Parineeti wore a pearl white ensemble by Manish Malhotra outfit, while Raghav was styled in the same colour as per the theme by his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva for the big day.