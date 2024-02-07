Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 22:32 IST

Parineeti Chopra Flaunts Tote Bag With Husband Raghav Chadha's Initials

Chamkila actress Parineeti Chopra's latest airport look features a tote bag carrying the initials of her husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra is currently awaiting the release of her next big banner project, Chamkila. The actress was last seen in the Akshay Kumar led Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, which released shortly after she tied the knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Though the actress has to date not announced a name change on the professional front, her sartorial pick for her latest airport look suggests otherwise.

Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra adds Chadha to her name in airport look


Parineeti Chopra was recently spotted on an airport run as she tends to her professional commitments. Known to keep it functional and straightforward when it comes to airport looks, this time around too was no different. Parineeti was spotted in a logo-less all-black attire, comprising of flared track pants and a full sleeved sweater. The look stood completed with dark gold rimmed sunglasses.

Advertisement


The monotony of the all-black however, stood broken by Parineeti's white sneakers and more importantly, her tan tote bag. What was special about this tote bag however, were the initials it carried splashed in a bold yellow colour across the front. The initials read PCC - a very evident reference to her post-marital name, Parineeti Chopra Chadha. On the work front, she will next be seen in Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic, Chamkila, in which she will essay the role of the late singer's wife, Amarjot Kaur, sharing screen space with Diljith Dosanjh who will be essaying the titular role.

Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra recently wrapped up her first live singing performance


Parineeti Chopra has always been forthcoming about her singing talent, also having voiced several songs from her own films over the years. Sher performed her own set at the Mumbai Festival 2024, also sharing pictures from the night to her official Instagram handle.

Advertisement


The caption to the post read, "Andddd it’s done….I have tears of joy as I type this: MY FIRST EVER LIVE SINGING PERFORMANCE was last night and it was everythinggg I could wish for and more Thank you all for the love and kindness you all have shown. It means a lot to me" 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 22:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Sidda Playing Politics: BJP Ahead of K'taka Congress' Delhi Protest

    Politics News16 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Court To Hear ED Complaint Against Kejriwal Skipping Summons Today

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. US President Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World22 minutes ago

  5. OTD: Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in Delhi

    Sports 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement