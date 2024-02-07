Parineeti Chopra Flaunts Tote Bag With Husband Raghav Chadha's Initials

Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra is currently awaiting the release of her next big banner project, Chamkila. The actress was last seen in the Akshay Kumar led Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, which released shortly after she tied the knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Though the actress has to date not announced a name change on the professional front, her sartorial pick for her latest airport look suggests otherwise.

Parineeti Chopra adds Chadha to her name in airport look



Parineeti Chopra was recently spotted on an airport run as she tends to her professional commitments. Known to keep it functional and straightforward when it comes to airport looks, this time around too was no different. Parineeti was spotted in a logo-less all-black attire, comprising of flared track pants and a full sleeved sweater. The look stood completed with dark gold rimmed sunglasses.

The monotony of the all-black however, stood broken by Parineeti's white sneakers and more importantly, her tan tote bag. What was special about this tote bag however, were the initials it carried splashed in a bold yellow colour across the front. The initials read PCC - a very evident reference to her post-marital name, Parineeti Chopra Chadha. On the work front, she will next be seen in Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic, Chamkila, in which she will essay the role of the late singer's wife, Amarjot Kaur, sharing screen space with Diljith Dosanjh who will be essaying the titular role.

Parineeti Chopra recently wrapped up her first live singing performance



Parineeti Chopra has always been forthcoming about her singing talent, also having voiced several songs from her own films over the years. Sher performed her own set at the Mumbai Festival 2024, also sharing pictures from the night to her official Instagram handle.

The caption to the post read, "Andddd it’s done….I have tears of joy as I type this: MY FIRST EVER LIVE SINGING PERFORMANCE was last night and it was everythinggg I could wish for and more Thank you all for the love and kindness you all have shown. It means a lot to me"