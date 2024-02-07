Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 08:06 IST

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Step Out For A Romantic Dinner Date | Video

Actress Parineeti Chopra and husband Raghav Chadha stepped out for a romantic dinner date last night sporting casual outfits in Mumbai.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Parineeti Chopra and husband Raghav Chadha stepped out for a romantic dinner date last night in Mumbai. The two were spotted by the paparazzi outside a plush restaurant in the city. Several photos and videos of the couple stepping out for a dinner has gone viral on social media.

 

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's date night

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were clicked by paparazzi as they stepped out for a romantic dinner date in Mumbai. For the dinner date, Parineeti Chopra donner a white dress teamed with a cream-coloured overcoat. Meanwhile, her husband Raghav Chadha complemented her in a black shirt paired with brown pants.

Parineeti Chopra starts her music career

Parineeti Chopra has embarked on a whole new chapter as she announced her singing debut, saying that this journey gives her the opportunity to have two careers at once. Taking to social media on Thursday, Parineeti shared a video wherein she has shared clips of behind the scenes of her singing in a studio.

The video ends with the Ishaqzaade fame crooning Maana Ke Ham Yaar Nahi. This song, sung by Parineeti is from the 2017 romantic movie Meri Pyaari Bindu, starring her alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Sharing the video, the actress known for her work in Hasee Toh Phasee penned a heartfelt note, sharing how music has always been her happy place.

The post read: “Music, to me, has always been my happy place.. I've watched countless musicians all over the world performing on the stage and now it's finally my time to be a part of that world. I feel so lucky, blessed and stressed about starting off a whole new chapter in my life and I honestly can't describe how excited I am to embark on this musical journey.”

“A journey that gives me the opportunity to have two careers at once! How fun (and chaotic) So here's to embracing the unknown and facing all my fears and kicking off my singing debut! I'm joining hands with the best@entertainmentconsultant and we've got some amazing things in store for you all this year,” she shared.

Parineeti added: “I hope you're as excited for this as I am! [ New Announcement, Singers Live, Performance].”

She has earlier sung the female version of the patriotic song Teri Mitti, which is written by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Arko. It featured in 2019 war movie ‘Kesari’, starring Akshay Kumar and herself.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published January 26th, 2024 at 08:06 IST

